Whale Wisdom

98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Enter the whale mind through strategy, song, and astonishing social bonds.
This film explores how whales hunt, communicate, learn, and relate to one another across oceans, from humpbacks and orcas to sperm whales. Following marine biologist and filmmaker Rick Rosenthal, you will witness problem-solving, family life, play, and song that challenge simple ideas about instinct. Sign up to see a world that feels both alien and deeply familiar.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free