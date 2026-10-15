Whale Wisdom

Enter the whale mind through strategy, song, and astonishing social bonds.

This film explores how whales hunt, communicate, learn, and relate to one another across oceans, from humpbacks and orcas to sperm whales. Following marine biologist and filmmaker Rick Rosenthal, you will witness problem-solving, family life, play, and song that challenge simple ideas about instinct. Sign up to see a world that feels both alien and deeply familiar.