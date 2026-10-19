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Hummingbirds: Jewelled Messengers

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Slow-motion cameras reveal the secret physics of Earth's tiniest aerial athletes.

See hummingbirds in extraordinary close-up, their glittering feathers, precision hovering, and flower partnerships captured in flight as never before. As the film uncovers how nectar, memory, migration, and survival push these birds to the edge of what is possible, each scene deepens your understanding of one of nature's most remarkable lives.

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