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Planet Parrot

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Wild parrots rewrite the rules of survival in cities worldwide.

Discover how parrots have adapted to life in places as unlikely as wintery Stuttgart and urban California, while many wild populations face steep decline. From city flocks to scarlet macaw reintroduction efforts in Mexico, this film reveals the intelligence, resilience, and conservation stakes behind a global phenomenon. Sign up to see how these brilliant birds are reshaping the human world.

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