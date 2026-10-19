Big World In A Small Garden

Curiosity Original
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A city backyard becomes an epic arena of bees, spiders, and hidden drama.
Wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn uses custom cameras and slow motion to reveal the frantic lives of tiny creatures in his Bristol garden. From solitary bees and cuckoo bees to wolf spiders and wood lice, familiar corners open into a world of intricate behavior that is usually too small and fast to see. Sign up to watch ordinary nature become astonishingly vivid.
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