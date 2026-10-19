Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Big World In A Small Garden

98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A city backyard becomes an epic arena of bees, spiders, and hidden drama.

Wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn uses custom cameras and slow motion to reveal the frantic lives of tiny creatures in his Bristol garden. From solitary bees and cuckoo bees to wolf spiders and wood lice, familiar corners open into a world of intricate behavior that is usually too small and fast to see. Sign up to watch ordinary nature become astonishingly vivid.

Love Big World In A Small Garden? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Big World In A Small Garden, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.