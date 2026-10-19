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Climate Crisis

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When rising heat reshapes weather, scientists reveal what comes next.

This episode examines how global warming is already transforming communities through floods, storms, heat, drought, and rising seas. Climate scientists connect the evidence, from long-term records to local projections, to show what changes may reach where you live. Sign up to see how today’s warming could alter food, water, health, and daily life.

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