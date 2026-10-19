Climate Crisis

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
91% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
When rising heat reshapes weather, scientists reveal what comes next.
This episode examines how global warming is already transforming communities through floods, storms, heat, drought, and rising seas. Climate scientists connect the evidence, from long-term records to local projections, to show what changes may reach where you live. Sign up to see how today’s warming could alter food, water, health, and daily life.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free