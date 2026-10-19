Amazon Burning

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Inside the fires threatening the forest that helps stabilize Earth's climate.
Examine the 2019 Amazon fires and the chain of deforestation, drought, and burning behind them. Scientists and climate modelers reveal how repeated fires can push rainforest past a tipping point, transforming it into dry grassland and releasing stored carbon. Sign up to see why the fate of this ecosystem matters far beyond South America.
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