Fixing A Broken Heart

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the race to heal hearts with imaging, stem cells, and bioprinting.
Explore how scientists are confronting the world’s leading cause of death through powerful new imaging, regenerative medicine, and the possibility of printing a functioning heart. From microscopic repair signals to lab-grown cardiac tissue, this episode reveals how today’s research could reshape tomorrow’s treatment and rewards anyone curious about where medicine is heading.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free