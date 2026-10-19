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Fixing A Broken Heart

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Inside the race to heal hearts with imaging, stem cells, and bioprinting.

Explore how scientists are confronting the world’s leading cause of death through powerful new imaging, regenerative medicine, and the possibility of printing a functioning heart. From microscopic repair signals to lab-grown cardiac tissue, this episode reveals how today’s research could reshape tomorrow’s treatment and rewards anyone curious about where medicine is heading.

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