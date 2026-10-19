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Unraveling The Creative Mind

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Inside the brain, bold connections spark art, science, and breakthrough ideas.

Explore how neuropsychiatrist Dr. Nancy Andreasen investigates creativity as a brain process, from incubation and insight to the networks that make new connections possible. Drawing on decades of research, imaging studies, and interviews with accomplished creators, this film reveals why creative thinking matters across art, science, and beyond. Sign up to see what the creative brain can teach us about human progress.

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