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Nature's Mathematics

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See the hidden equations shaping snowflakes, sunflowers, shells, and storms.

Explore how mathematics helps explain the patterns, colors, and forms woven through the natural world. From symmetry in flowers and honeycombs to Fibonacci spirals, fractals, and the chaos behind weather and snowflakes, this series turns everyday wonders into deeper insight. Sign up to see nature with sharper eyes and a more curious mind.

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2 episodes

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