Mathemagics

Curiosity Original
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A lightning-fast stage performance where numbers become astonishment.
Arthur Benjamin turns mental math into live spectacle, racing calculators, building magic squares, and revealing the patterns behind astonishing feats. As the performance unfolds, he also explains how the calculations work, making mathematics feel vivid, approachable, and deeply satisfying. Sign up to see a rare show that entertains while sharpening the way you think.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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