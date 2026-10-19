School for Whales

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Scientists reveal the hidden rules of a sperm whale family.
In the heart of the Indian Ocean, this episode follows a sperm whale clan through years of close scientific observation. Discover how researchers identify individuals, decode clicks, and trace the bonds between matriarchs, calves, and caregivers. Sign up to witness intimate behavior from the largest toothed predator on Earth, seen with rare depth and clarity.
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