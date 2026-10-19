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Tiny House: Living Off the Grid

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An 85-square-foot Hawaiian shed becomes a striking off-grid design experiment.

See designer Graham Hill transform a tiny Maui shed into a fully functional, eco-friendly home powered by solar energy and rainwater collection. As clever storage, adaptable furnishings, and compact systems come together, the episode reveals how small-space design can deliver comfort, style, and a lower footprint. Sign up to watch a practical blueprint for living more with less.

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