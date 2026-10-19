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New Firefighting Tech

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A rocket scientist retools the fire line with drones and thermal vision.

See how former NASA engineer Mike Ralston brings Silicon Valley thinking to firefighting through MSTAR, a mobile command vehicle built for real-time awareness. From drones and thermal imaging to live video and field connectivity, this episode reveals how smarter tools could help crews act faster, see more clearly, and stay ahead of the flames.

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