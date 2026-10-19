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Capturing Woodstock

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Behind a generation-defining film, a one-week scramble changed documentary history.

Discover how producer Dale Bell and a fast-moving crew turned Woodstock into a revolutionary documentary with only days to prepare. This episode reveals the creative risks, logistical hurdles, and bold filming ideas that gave the movie its iconic look and lasting impact on American culture. Sign up to see the untold work behind a defining portrait of 1960s counterculture.

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