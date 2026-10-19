Veggie Power

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Fresh ingredients, bold flavor, and science reshape what healthy eating can mean.
See how doctors, chefs, and nutritionists connect plant-based eating to better health and longevity. From leafy greens and whole grains to beans, nuts, and mushrooms, this episode breaks down the research and the flavor behind everyday food choices. Sign up to discover practical ideas that can change how you think about every meal.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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