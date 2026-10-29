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HI$TORY

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Follow the money through the scandals and turning points of American history.

Hosted by NPR's Peter Sagal, this series takes an irreverent look at the forces that shaped the United States by tracing how money drives power, politics, and public myths. From Watergate to the Civil War, railroads, and the Cold War, each episode reframes familiar history with sharp insight that rewards curiosity and makes the next chapter hard to resist.

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4 episodes

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