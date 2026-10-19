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Modern Stone Age Family

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Ancient food wisdom returns to the kitchen, one family meal at a time.

Food anthropologist Dr. Bill Schindler and his family trace ancient culinary practices across cultures to ask a timely question, what should we eat? Watch how old techniques are adapted for a modern kitchen, revealing simpler, more nourishing ways to prepare everyday foods. Sign up to see ideas from the past turned into practical meals for today.

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