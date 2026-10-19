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African Animal Rescue

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On South Africa’s wild front lines, every rescue could change a species’ future.

Inside Manyoni Private Game Reserve, dedicated staff race from elephant foot infections to urgent treatment for a severely injured wild dog. You will also see how rhino dehorning and cheetah tuberculosis testing fit into a larger conservation strategy, revealing the high-stakes decisions behind protecting endangered animals.

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