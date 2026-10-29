Mystery Signal from Space

Curiosity Original
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At Green Bank, astronomers chase a repeating whisper from deep space.
At the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia's radio quiet mountains, scientists investigate a baffling repeating signal from far beyond our galaxy. As they test ideas from extraterrestrial messages to fast radio bursts and magnetars, the film reveals how cutting-edge radio astronomy turns faint clues into a gripping cosmic mystery. Sign up to see where the evidence leads.
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