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Mystery Signal from Space

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At Green Bank, astronomers chase a repeating whisper from deep space.

At the Green Bank Observatory in West Virginia's radio quiet mountains, scientists investigate a baffling repeating signal from far beyond our galaxy. As they test ideas from extraterrestrial messages to fast radio bursts and magnetars, the film reveals how cutting-edge radio astronomy turns faint clues into a gripping cosmic mystery. Sign up to see where the evidence leads.

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