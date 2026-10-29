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Blockchain Revolution

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Can code rebuild trust in money, medicine, and the food chain?

Explore how blockchain moved beyond Bitcoin into health care, food safety, transportation, energy, and digital identity. This episode breaks down how decentralized ledgers promise security and transparency, while confronting the risks, limits, and energy costs that complicate the hype. Sign up to see where this technology could truly change daily life.

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