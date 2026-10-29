Top Science Stories of 2020

Curiosity Original
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From COVID-19 to Mars, the breakthroughs and warnings that shaped 2020.
Revisit the scientific stories that defined a turbulent year, from the global pandemic and the race for vaccines to missions pushing deeper into space and research reshaping life on Earth. This film connects urgent headlines with the discoveries behind them, giving every turning point more clarity, context, and consequence.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
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- Ad-free