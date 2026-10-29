Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Top Science Stories of 2020

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From COVID-19 to Mars, the breakthroughs and warnings that shaped 2020.

Revisit the scientific stories that defined a turbulent year, from the global pandemic and the race for vaccines to missions pushing deeper into space and research reshaping life on Earth. This film connects urgent headlines with the discoveries behind them, giving every turning point more clarity, context, and consequence.

Love Top Science Stories of 2020? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Top Science Stories of 2020, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.