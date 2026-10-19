Top Science Stories of 2019

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
The breakthroughs, images, and mysteries that made 2019 unforgettable.
Revisit a year of astonishing science, from the first image of a black hole to new clues about Mars, Saturn, ancient scrolls, extinct species, and the changing planet we call home. This film connects headline-making discoveries across space, history, climate, and biology, giving curious minds a rewarding reason to dive deeper.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free