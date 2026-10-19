Making Money In The 21st Century

Curiosity Original
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When every click becomes currency, privacy turns into the ultimate commodity.
This documentary traces the shift from a consumer economy built on selling goods to a digital economy powered by personal data. Explore how searches, posts, locations, and online behavior became billion-dollar assets, and why that hidden exchange shapes who profits, who pays, and how decisions about your life may increasingly be made.
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