Conscious Capitalism

Curiosity Original
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Inside boardrooms and recycling plants, business gets a radical moral rewrite.
Explore how thought leaders and executives at Whole Foods Market and Waste Management rethink capitalism from the inside. This film examines profit alongside purpose, employee engagement, and environmental responsibility, revealing how business can address some of the free market's deepest flaws. Sign up to see a provocative model tested in the real world.
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