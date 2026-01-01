The Tulip Bubble

Where rare tulips turned speculation into history's first great crash.
Unpack how a coveted flower helped ignite the first major boom-and-bust, as 1637 Holland transforms beauty, scarcity, and paper promises into financial mania. Drawing revealing parallels to modern markets, this film shows why people keep chasing rising prices, and what happens when confidence suddenly disappears.
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