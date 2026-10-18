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Highway To The Arctic – Canada's Ice Roads

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Where frozen rivers become lifelines to the edge of the Arctic.

Discover how hundreds of miles of winter roads are built across Canada’s far north, linking frozen rivers, lakes, and remote villages all the way toward the Arctic Ocean. Along the route, meet the people who maintain these disappearing highways and rely on them for daily life, revealing a world where survival, culture, and engineering meet on the ice.

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