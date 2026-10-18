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Hot Roads - The World's Most Dangerous Roads (Season 2)

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From jungle mud to Andean cliffs, every mile demands nerve.

Season 2 follows life on some of the world’s most perilous roads, where truckers, cyclists, and local travelers face mud, fog, narrow cliff edges, and frozen crossings. Across Bolivia, Burundi, Tibet, the Philippines, and Canada, each route reveals how survival, work, and culture depend on roads that can turn deadly without warning. Sign up to see what keeps people moving through extremes.

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5 episodes

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