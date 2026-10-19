China's Last Little Train

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A steam lifeline winds through Sichuan's mountains, markets, and memory.
Explore the last working narrow gauge steam railway in China, where a small train remains the only link between scattered villages and the outside world. As it threads through ravines, tunnels, and market towns, the film reveals how drivers, farmers, mechanics, and schoolchildren depend on every trip. Sign up to experience a living machine that still shapes daily life.
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