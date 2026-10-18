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Hot Roads - The World's Most Dangerous Roads (Season 1)

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Where mountain convoys battle snow, altitude, and the edge of the abyss.

Follow truck drivers and road crews on the Manali-Leh Highway as they face avalanches, mud, thin air, breakdowns, and sheer drops in the Himalayas. Their route links cut-off mountain towns and carries vital goods through one of the highest passes on Earth. Sign up to witness how skill, endurance, and teamwork keep this road alive.

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5 episodes

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