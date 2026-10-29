Peru's Mysterious Cloud Warriors

Ancient sarcophagi, cliff tombs, and DNA reveal Peru's forgotten warriors.

Explore how archaeologists and geneticists piece together the story of the Chachapoya, a little-known pre-Incan culture absorbed into the Inca empire. From remote cliffside burials to the vast mountain stronghold of Kuelap, the evidence reveals how these people lived, resisted, and may still endure in the region today. Sign up to see the mystery unfold through science.