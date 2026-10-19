OSIRIS-REx: Asteroid Hunter

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A robotic descent to Bennu unlocks clues to life and danger.
Follow NASA's first asteroid-sampling mission as OSIRIS-REx confronts Bennu's boulder-strewn surface and attempts a precise touch-and-go collection. Along the way, scientists uncover ancient carbon-rich material, signs of hydrated minerals, and surprising particle ejections that deepen what Bennu can reveal about our origins and future planetary defense. Sign up to see how real exploration turns risk into discovery.
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