Noah's Ark for the Humans

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Inside a frozen mountain, scientists race to save humanity's hidden allies.
Discover why the microbes living in and on our bodies are essential to health, and why scientists fear many could vanish within decades. This episode follows the bold plan for a human microbiota vault, from remote sample collection to cold-storage preservation, revealing a high-stakes effort that could shape future medicine.
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