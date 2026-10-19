Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Noah's Ark for the Humans

Breakthrough
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside a frozen mountain, scientists race to save humanity's hidden allies.

Discover why the microbes living in and on our bodies are essential to health, and why scientists fear many could vanish within decades. This episode follows the bold plan for a human microbiota vault, from remote sample collection to cold-storage preservation, revealing a high-stakes effort that could shape future medicine.

Love Noah's Ark for the Humans? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Noah's Ark for the Humans, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.