The World of Bridges

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Cross legendary spans where engineering, ritual, and daily life converge.
Explore how remarkable bridges shape entire communities, from China's wind and rain bridges to India's Howrah Bridge, Switzerland's Ponte dei Salti, Antwerp's port crossings, and Japan's Great Seto Bridge. Through the people who build, maintain, and depend on them, this series reveals why bridges are far more than structures, giving every episode new layers to discover.
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