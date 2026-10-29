Modern Explorers

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Wingsuit athletes chase new lines across mountains, coastlines, and thin air.
Follow action sports friends as they travel from Italy to the United States, China, and beyond, testing skill, nerve, and judgment in the pursuit of human flight. The series reveals both the exhilaration and the real risks behind each launch, making every decision and every descent worth seeing through.
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