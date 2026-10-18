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From Alpine snow to Sicilian sun, Italy reveals itself through wine.
Join Jeff Porter as he explores Italy's standout wineries and wine regions, from Alto Adige to Sicily. Along the way, sparkling wine, steep vineyards, historic towns, and local traditions reveal how landscape and culture shape every glass. It is a richly textured way to see Italy more deeply, and a rewarding reason to start watching.
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