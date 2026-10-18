A Closer Look

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From Portugal's steep valleys to ancient honey wine traditions.
Discover how landscapes, grapes, and time shape distinctive wines, from the dry terraces of the Douro Valley to the Atlantic influence of Vinho Verde. The series also explores honey wine through Ethiopian tradition, wild fermentation, and the role of bees in flavor and sustainability. Sign up to deepen how you taste the world, one region and craft at a time.
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