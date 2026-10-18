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A whole bluefin becomes a feast of precision, risk, and perfect pours.
Step inside an Atlanta omakase event where Chef Jackie Chang breaks down a 205-pound bluefin and sommelier Juan Cortes matches each course with carefully chosen wines. From smoked Spanish mackerel and miso black cod to rare tuna cuts and Wagyu, the series reveals how technique, taste, and timing create unforgettable pairings worth exploring in full.
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