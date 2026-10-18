Blind Tasting Sessions

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Expert palates collide as every pour turns into a high-stakes puzzle.
Watch wine professionals put one another to the test in blind tastings where every aroma, texture, and finish becomes a clue. Their fast, candid debates reveal how experts judge style, origin, and value under pressure. Sign up to sharpen your own palate while enjoying the suspense of each reveal.
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