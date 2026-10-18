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Verticals

88% loved this2 episodes4KCC
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Generations of winemakers reveal family history through the bottles that shaped it.

This series explores the personal history of a winery or winemaker through defining vintages, turning each bottle into a record of legacy, risk, and craft. From multigenerational family traditions to the hard choices behind a lasting reputation, each story offers a richer way to understand wine and the people who devote their lives to it. Sign up to watch these histories unfold vintage by vintage.

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2 episodes

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