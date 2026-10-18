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Where sparkling wine, sharp palates, and high-stakes cooking collide.
This competition series pairs standout sparkling wines from around the world with food challenges judged by the contestants themselves. Explore how chefs, sommeliers, and winemakers balance flavor, place, and pressure as every pairing can shift the outcome. Sign up to watch a show that makes wine knowledge feel vivid, social, and fiercely competitive.
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