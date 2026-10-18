Drink a Bottle

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Rare bottles, candid company, and conversations that deepen with every pour.
Each episode brings together friends, coworkers, and sometimes strangers to open a meaningful bottle and let the conversation unfold. From precise tasting notes to bigger reflections on place, memory, and connection, the series offers more than wine talk, it reveals why a shared drink can lead to unexpectedly rich insight. Sign up to savor every exchange.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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