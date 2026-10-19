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The Oldest Vine

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An ancient Los Angeles vine uncorks California's forgotten wine origins.

Explore how a thriving vine at Mission San Gabriel reveals a nearly forgotten chapter of Los Angeles winemaking. Drawing on the mission's history and the work of local vintners, this documentary traces how these grapes connect the city's present to California's earliest wine story. Sign up to see a surprising past take root in plain sight.

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