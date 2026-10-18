Behind the Glass

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Three wines open the cellar doors to legacy, craft, and taste.
Each episode brings a winemaker, winery owner, or family to the table to taste three wines and reveal the history behind a distinctive winery. From multigenerational traditions to the choices that shape every bottle, the series offers an intimate way to understand wine through the people who live it. Sign up to savor stories as layered as the pours.
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