New Zealand by Train

Ride New Zealand’s legendary rails through volcanoes, caves, coastlines, and alpine wilderness.

Travel the length of New Zealand aboard three iconic trains as rail lines reveal volcanic plateaus, glowworm caves, dramatic coasts, and remote alpine country. Along the way, the series connects spectacular scenery with the engineering, wildlife, and cultural stories shaped by these landscapes. Sign up to see a country unfold through its tracks, tunnels, bridges, and unforgettable natural forces.