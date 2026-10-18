Scary Tales of New York

Curiosity Original
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Noir-voiced true crime stalks New York’s darkest 20th-century headlines.
Step into 20th-century New York’s most notorious crimes, told in the hard-boiled voice of classic noir. Each episode digs into infamous cases, from mob violence to sensational murders, revealing the fear, obsession, and intrigue behind the city’s darker legends. Sign up to see how these chilling stories turn history into gripping, intelligent viewing.
Episode guide6 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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