Unearthed: Ancient Murder Mysteries

Curiosity Original
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Cold cases from deep history meet modern forensics and homicide instinct.
Former homicide detective Rod Demery and Professor Turi King reopen some of history's most intriguing murders, using bones, crime scene logic, and science to pursue long-lost killers. From a remote Scottish cave to ancient deaths preserved for centuries, each case tests modern investigation against the distant past. Sign up to see evidence become motive, suspect, and story.
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