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Royal Autopsy

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Inside the final hours of monarchs, history meets forensic truth.

Professor Alice Roberts reexamines the deaths of King Charles II and Queen Elizabeth I through forensic pathology, historical records, and the medical beliefs of their eras. As each investigation tests long-standing theories against physical evidence, the series reveals how power, illness, and treatment collided at the end of two iconic reigns. Sign up to watch the evidence unfold.

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