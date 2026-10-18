Countdown to Disaster: The Eruption of White Island

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Minute by minute, a volcanic paradise becomes a scene of catastrophe.
Reconstruct the 2019 White Island eruption through eyewitness testimony from survivors and rescuers, alongside scientific analysis of the volcano's sudden, explosive power. As the timeline tightens from days to minutes, the film probes whether this deadly disaster was unavoidable, giving you a deeper understanding of nature's danger and the human decisions made at its edge.
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