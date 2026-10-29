CSI On Trial

Curiosity Original
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When forensic certainty crumbles, lives and verdicts hang in the balance.
This series investigates how celebrated forensic methods stand up to real scientific scrutiny, from bloodstain pattern analysis to bite marks, shaken baby syndrome, footwear evidence, and arson science. Through wrongful conviction cases overturned by DNA, new research, and reexamined testimony, it reveals how expert certainty can fail. Sign up to watch evidence, law, and science collide in cases where the stakes could not be higher.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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