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The Amanda Knox Saga

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Inside the evidence, interrogation, and appeals of a case that gripped Europe.

This documentary unpacks the murder of Meredith Kercher and the incrimination of Amanda Knox, Raffaele Sollecito, and Rudy Guede. Through the evidence, courtroom battles, and the first released audio of Knox's prison interrogation, it reveals why the case sparked years of media scrutiny and legal reversals. Sign up to follow every twist with deeper context.

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